Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Election 2020
Presidential Debate
Generation Climate Documentary
America's Right To Vote
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden
3 states targeted in Iranian email scheme report no evidence of breaches
Trump violates agreement, releases "60 Minutes" interview
Police fatally shoot Black teen and wound woman in Illinois
Instagram apologizes for incorrectly flagging #EndSARS posts as false
1 in 6 women of color face food insecurity amid pandemic
Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett's nomination
FDA approves remdesivir for COVID-19
Mississippi asks Supreme Court to review 15-week abortion ban
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Fatal police shooting of Black teen in Illinois sparks protests
The mayor of Waukegan, Illinois, is calling for calm after a deadly police shooting of a Black teenager.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue