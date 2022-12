Fatal fentanyl overdoses on the rise in the U.S. Fatal overdoses linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl have been steadily climbing in the United States. "CBS Evening News" managing editor and anchor Norah O'Donnell reports on how teens are buying the drug on social media. Then Desilynn Smith, the clinical supervisor with Gateway to Change rehabilitation center, joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the loss of her husband to a fentanyl overdose and her work to prevent drug-related deaths in her community.