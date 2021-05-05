Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fast-food workers demand $15 minimum wage

On Labor Day, a group of workers in Boston marched and made the case for a $15 minimum wage, saying that, despite recent raises, their pay has not kept up with the cost of living. Nick Giovanni reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.