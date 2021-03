"Fashion Rocks 2014" sneak peek Ryan Seacrest gave CBS News a behind-the-scenes tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as he prepares to host Fashion Rocks 2014. Artists schooled to perform include Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Pitbull, Miranda Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan, Nicki Minaj, Enrique Iglesias, Duran Duran, KISS, The Band Perry, Rita Ora, Nico & Vinz, Afrojack, and MAGIC! Fashion Rocks airs Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.