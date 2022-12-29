Watch CBS News

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

British designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. The self-taught designer credited with birthing punk fashion became a star of fashion in the 1970s, and showed her designs on runways in New York, London, Paris and Milan.
