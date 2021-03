Fashion by Mayhem: 4-year-old to design clothes for J. Crew Sydney Keiser may be the youngest fashion designer in the world. The 4-year-old from Ohio recently signed a deal with J.Crew to help create a new line of clothing for kids. She became well-known through Instagram and blog "Fashion by Mayhem," where she and her mom recreated red carpet looks with paper. Jericka Duncan reports on Sydney's imagination and her parents who never stop encouraging her to bring her unique concepts to life.