Farmers and food banks face an expanding hunger crisis amid pandemic The pandemic has exposed cracks in America's food system and greatly increased food insecurity nationwide. Growers were “punched in the gut” by COVID-19, and in order to help communities meet an expanding hunger crisis, the U.S. will need to bolster a more “resilient food system.” Food Bank of the Rockies’ Erin Pulling and AppHarvest's Jonathan Webb spoke with the CBS Evening News about what needs to change moving forward to meet the need.