Farmer and activist fighting health disparities in the food system due to what she calls "food apartheid" A Black farmer is using her farm to fight against racial injustice, health disparities and inequalities in the food system. Leah Penniman calls the lack of access to fresh produce "food apartheid." Errol Barnett spoke to the activist about how her nonprofit is helping hundreds of families eat healthier, while also opening opportunities to young Black farmers, for the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union.