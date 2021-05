Farm worker found guilty in killing of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts An Iowa farmworker has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is expected to be sentenced in July. Tibbetts went out for a run almost three years ago and never returned. The case fueled anger against illegal immigration. Adriana Diaz reports.