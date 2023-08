Fans of "Muffler Men" to the rescue Back in the 1960s, 20-foot-tall fiberglass statues were considered the height of outdoor advertising. But while these giants became popular roadside attractions, many fell into disrepair or were lost to the ravages of time. Today, enthusiasts search for surviving so-called "Muffler Men," and even work to restore them. Correspondent Conor Knighton joins the hunt.