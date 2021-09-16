Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fannie Mae to consider on-time rent payments

Mortgage giant Fannie Mae says it will start considering on-time rent payments for home-loan approvals. Cecilia Isaac, chief lending officer for OneUnited Bank, breaks down what this means with Tanya Rivero on CBSN.
