Fani Willis proposes March 2024 trial for Trump, co-defendants The Georgia prosecutor accusing former President Donald Trump of a scheme to overturn the state's 2020 election results wants a trial to begin in the midst of the Republican primary. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed all 19 co-defendants be arraigned the week of Sept. 5 -- and for the trial to begin on March 4. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.