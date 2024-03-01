Fani Willis enters courtroom, state makes closing arguments in hearing on alleged misconduct Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis arrived at a courtroom after the defense team delivered closing arguments in a hearing that could disqualify her from the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others. Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants allege Willis improperly benefited from a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Watch Major Garrett anchor CBS News' coverage and a portion of the final arguments delivered by Adam Abbate, the lawyer representing the D.A.'s office.