Watch CBS News

Fani Willis deposition in Nathan Wade divorce case delayed

A judge in Georgia says he needs more information before deciding whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must testify in the divorce case of Nathan Wade, whom Willis hired to be the lead prosecutor in the state's election interference case against former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants. Willis is accused of having an improper relationship with Wade. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.