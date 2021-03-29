Live

Famous panda Bao Bao up a tree

Beloved panda touched a hot wire in her habitat at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The shock sent her scrambling up a tree, where she is currently regrouping. Her mother Mei Xiang is reportedly very concerned.
