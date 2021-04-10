Live

Watch CBSN Live

Family’s real-life battles inspire tween tales, “Dork Diaries”

Book series "Dork Diaries" is on the New York Times and USA Today Best Seller lists. The series just sold its 25 millionth copy. Chip Reid reports on how a mother and her two daughters are helping turn dorkism into a movement.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.