Family's D.C. jewelry store a gem among politicians The Tiny Jewel Box, a mom-and-pop shop in Washington, opens its doors to the likes of President Obama, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura. Once upon a time, it was just known for vintage jewelry, but now the store has become a go-to for Washington's movers and shakers. Julianna Goldman reports.