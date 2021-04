Family sues airline after man with Alzheimer's vanishes at airport More than five million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and six in 10 people with dementia will wander, risking possible death. For one family, the struggle turned into an even greater nightmare when their father vanished at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Only on “CBS This Morning,” the Dupuy family tells Kris Van Cleave why they’re suing American Airlines.