Family sues after 9-year-old girl's goat is slaughtered A 9-year-old girl in California brought her beloved pet goat to the Shanta County Fair for a livestock auction last June. Someone bid on the goat, but the girl, not wanting to part with the animal, didn't give it up. Days later, two sheriff's officers drove 500 miles to find the goat and seize it for slaughter. Now, her family is suing.