Family slams United Airlines over treatment of 3-year-old with special needs Elit Kirschenbaum, a New Jersey mother of four, is accusing United Airlines of humiliating her and her family on a recent flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark, New Jersey. She says a flight attendant refused to allow her 3-year-old daughter with special needs to sit on her lap. Elaine Quijano spoke with Kirschenbaum and her husband in an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning."