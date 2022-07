Family of victim reacts to release of new information on the Uvalde school shooting Uvalde, Texas officials have released body camera footage from several officers on the scene of the school massacre that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. Texas lawmakers had earlier released a report censuring all law enforcement involved in the response. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano discusses the revelations and the response to them with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz.