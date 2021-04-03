Live

Watch CBSN Live

Family of teen organ donor meets recipient

After 18-year-old Cody Souders died of an accidental overdose, his organ donations helped dozens of people. Now his grieving mother, Amy Souders, is getting to meet a man whose life was saved by her son's gift. CBS News' Marlie Hall reports.
