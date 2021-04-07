Live

Family of slain gun instructor launches campaign

One year after gun instructor Charles Vacca was accidentally killed by a 9-year-old girl at a gun range, Vacca's family is urging lawmakers to set an age limit for the use of automatic weapons. CBS News correspondent Don Dahler reports.
