Family of mariachi performers facing eviction receives over $50,000 thanks to community's help Music is the way of life for "Cielito Lindo," the Lucero family's mariachi band. They would perform at birthday parties, events and every Monday at the Chicago restaurant, Old Pueblo Cantina. But when COVID-19 hit last spring and cancelled their performances, the family fell behind on rent payments and were facing potential eviction. Adriana Diaz shows how neighbors came together when the Luceros needed help the most.