Family of Lori Vallow defend her innocence in missing Idaho kids case Lori Vallow’s mother and sister are publicly defending the Idaho mom for the first time in the midst of a high-profile missing children case. Vallow is charged with the apparent disappearance of her children, Tylee and JJ, who have not been seen in months. Her two relatives told Jonathan Vigliotti that Vallow would never harm her children for “48 Hours,” which airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET.