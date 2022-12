Family of fallen Capitol Police officer won't shake hands with GOP leaders at ceremony The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the January 6 attack, did not shake hands with Republican lawmakers Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony honoring officers who responded to the riot. Sicknick's brother told CBS News that he snubbed them because they "can't stand up for what's right and wrong."