Family of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett speaks out

In a CBS News exclusive interview, the family of a Boeing whistleblower who was found dead earlier this month is speaking out. John Barnett, a former Boeing employee, had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company. A coroner says he died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It comes as Boeing's safety practices have come under new scrutiny due to a series of recent midair incidents. Mark Strassmann spoke with Barnett's mother and brother.
