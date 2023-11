Family of 3-year-old American hostage reacts to Israel-Hamas release deal Israel and Hamas have approved a deal that will allow for the release of some hostages held in Gaza. Among those expected to be released is 3-year-old Abigail Mor Edan, the youngest known American hostage. Her family members, Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali, join "CBS Mornings" to share Abigail's story as they await her potential release.