Live

Watch CBSN Live

Family makes $11,000 off of Delta delays

Delta was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to severe weather, but one family made the best out of their misfortune. They turned their flight delays into $11,000. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.