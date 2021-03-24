Live

Watch CBSN Live

Family finds horse dead after Napa earthquake

In the aftermath of the Napa Valley earthquake, the Allendorf family was shocked to discover one of their horses dead. The family believes the horse - who had no visible injuries - may have suffered a heart attack. KPIX-TV's Cate Cauguiran reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.