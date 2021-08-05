Tokyo Olympics
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid as hiring rebounds
DeSantis clashes with Biden as Florida faces mounting COVID surge
Raging wildfire destroys much of Northern California mountain town
Landlords sue to block new evictions moratorium
GOP congressman asks court for immunity from January 6 suit
N.Y. state senator on Cuomo: "This is a governor that has to go"
California tourist town running out of water amid drought
At least 10 killed when van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
Countries move ahead with vaccine booster plans despite WHO plea
Tokyo Olympics
Full coverage from CBS News
Marathoner helps change the game for mothers competing in Olympics
Tamyra Mensah-Stock is first Black woman to win wrestling gold for U.S.
Simone Biles reveals her aunt died unexpectedly during Olympics
13-year-old Sky Brown wins medal at Tokyo Olympics
Indonesia showers gold medalists with gifts of cows, cash and meatball restaurants
Extraordinary Olympic moments that outshined the competition
Athletes to follow during the Olympic Games
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Family files lawsuit after botched police raid
A Chicago family sued the city Tuesday after they say police officers burst into their home and pointed guns at their children in 2019, leaving them traumatized. CBS Chicago’s Dave Savini has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On