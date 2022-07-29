Family files $25 million class action lawsuit over discrimination at Sesame Place The family of a young black girl is suing Sesame Place for $25 million in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit is based around a video appearing to show the girl being ignored by multiple characters during a parade, but the characters interacting with other white children nearby. It came to light following a viral video appearing to show a character telling two young black girls "no" when they asked for high-fives. Billy Murphy and Malcolm Ruff, the lawyers representing the family, of the girl in this latest video joins CBS News to discuss their case and why they feel it's important Sesame Place be held accountable.