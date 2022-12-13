Watch CBS News

Family dog protects young girls lost in woods

When Abigail and Cecilia Bourg went missing in the woods behind their home, their parents were frantic. But their family dog was with the young girls, protecting them until they were found. David Begnaud shares more.
