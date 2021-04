Family doctor says children given too much power Modern children are growing up in a very different world than their parents. Research shows that 69 percent of 11 and 12-year-olds have a cellphone bought by their parents, and 76 percent of teens use social media. In his new book, “The Collapse of Parenting,” Dr. Leonard Sax argues that too many parents now let kids run the show. He joins “CBS This Morning” to explain the cause of this shift and why parents should take charge.