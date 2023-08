Family depicted in “The Blind Side” accuses Michael Oher of “shakedown” Retired NFL player Michael Oher, the subject of the 2009 film “The Blind Side,” alleged in a filed court petition this week that he was never adopted by the Tuohy family, as was depicted in the film, but claimed he was misled into entering into a conservatorship. An attorney for the Tuohy family called the allegations against them false Wednesday. Omar Villafranca has the latest.