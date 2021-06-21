Family celebrates legacy of service as WWII hero passes the torch Graduation marks a crowning achievement for young Marines who've conquered boot camp, including 350 young men and women who are on the final leg of a life-changing journey at Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. In attendance at the ceremony will be legendary Marine Hershel "Woody" Williams. At 97, he is the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Among the new Marines passing in review is his great grandson, Cedar Ross. David Martin shares their story.