Live

Watch CBSN Live

Family celebrates legacy of service as WWII hero passes the torch

Graduation marks a crowning achievement for young Marines who've conquered boot camp, including 350 young men and women who are on the final leg of a life-changing journey at Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. In attendance at the ceremony will be legendary Marine Hershel "Woody" Williams. At 97, he is the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Among the new Marines passing in review is his great grandson, Cedar Ross. David Martin shares their story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.