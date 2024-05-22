Families of Uvalde school shooting victims reach $2 million settlement with city Nearly two years after 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the families of the victims reached a $2 million settlement with the city. Victims' families on Wednesday also announced a $500 million federal lawsuit against 92 officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were part of the failed response by law enforcement on the day of the shooting, along with the school's former principal and the district's former police chief. Lilia Luciano has the latest.