Families of Robert E. Lee and enslaved people unite to tell a more inclusive history together For the first time in three years, visitors can return inside Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial, atop Arlington National Cemetery. The National Park Service recently completed a three-year overhaul of the national memorial that united the descendants of General Robert E. Lee and enslaved people who once lived and labored on the plantation. Only on “CBS This Morning,” Jericka Duncan was there when they met up for the first time in person.