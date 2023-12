Families of Israeli hostages and humanitarian groups call for cease-fire Pressure for a cease-fire is rising, with families of Israeli hostages calling for an end to the bombing, as the death toll in Gaza rises to nearly 20,000, according to the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health. Jason Lee, country director for Save The Children, told CBS News that the humanitarian situation in Gaza right now is "a nightmare." CBS News' Ramy Inocencio reports.