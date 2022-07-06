Crime Without Punishment
Families mourn victims of parade rampage
The victims in the Highland Park parade shooting were parents and grandparents. Many were at the parade with their families. Witnesses say a father was killed while shielding his 2-year-old son from bullets. Adriana Diaz reports.
