Watch CBS News

Families mourn children killed in Texas massacre

The stepsister of Jose Flores, one of the 19 children killed in the Texas school shooting, said he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up to protect people from "the bad guys." Lilia Luciano shares more on the innocent lives lost.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.