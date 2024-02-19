Fallout from Navalny's death continues; Biden confident about Ukraine aid package vote Human rights groups are reporting the arrests of hundreds of Russians mourning the death of longtime opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Russian officials say Navalny died last week in an Arctic penal colony. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more on Navalny and CBS News White House reporter Willie James Inman has more on an aid package in Congress that would send money to Ukraine for their fight against Vladimir Putin.