Fallout from 2020 election raises security concerns for midterms Fallout from the 2020 presidential election is causing concerns over the security of this year's midterms. More than 300 Republican candidates on the ballot nationwide have publicly raised baseless claims questioning the outcome of the last presidential election. As a result, there are growing concerns about threats of violence and other attempts at interfering with the midterm results. CBS News spoke with Robert Pape, director of the University of Chicago's Project on Security and Threats.