Fallout continues after protests in Brazil

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Inundated California facing even more rain as deadly storms continue
U.S. attorney reviewing documents marked classified found at Biden think tank
As Prince Harry's book hits shelves, what do the Brits make of it?
The Invisible Problem: Understanding how carbon is warming the Earth
House passes rules package that was at heart of McCarthy's speaker battle
Brazil's ex-leader tweets photo in Florida hospital amid calls for U.S. removal
Biden, López Obrador and Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit
Woman found dead in 1971 identified; authorities now looking for killer
New York Democrats file Ethics Committee complaint against George Santos
Refugee who inspired Netflix's "Swimmers" on trial for migrant rescues
The best deals on TVs in 2023: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more
Best New Years deals at Wayfair: Save big on Cuisinart, Dyson, Vitamix and more
These factors affect whole life insurance rates
U.S. greenhouse gases increase for second year, preliminary data shows
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of flooding near Montecito home
Man convicted in 1984 home invasion attacks claims he doesn't remember them
Louisiana mother fatally shoots intruder armed with shovel, police say
Why pet insurance is worth it
The best humidifiers of 2023
January gym bag essentials
Coinbase cuts nearly 1,000 jobs, citing rough crypto climate
A rare look at life for the ancient elites of volcano-pummeled Pompeii
White House proposes lower payments as part of "student loan safety net"
5 dismembered bodies found in bags near resort of Acapulco
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Fallout continues after protests in Brazil
The fallout continues after thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke into several major government buildings, echoing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Christina Ruffini reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On