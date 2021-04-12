Live

Fallen K-9 cop honored by hundreds

When police officer Ryan Davis lost his partner Jethro in the line of duty, it left a huge hole. His partner also doubled as the beloved family dog. The city of Canton, Ohio tried its best to fill that hole this week, and Steve Hartman was there.
