Study: Humans, not bots, to blame for spreading false news stories on Twitter According to a new study by three MIT researchers in the academic journal Science, lies spread faster and deeper than truth on Twitter. In addition, humans -- not bots -- bear the blame for the spread of false news stories. Soroush Vosoughi, a postdoctoral associate at the MIT Media Lab, speaks to CBSN about why humans are sharing so many falsehoods.