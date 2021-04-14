Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg betting on small businesses For almost a decade, small businesses have been asking people to "like" them on Facebook, a free way to connect with customers. But in 2012, Facebook introduced a new feature: companies could pay to put their posts onto more peoples' news feeds. First on “CBS This Morning,” the tech giant is revealing that 50 million small businesses now have pages on Facebook. Three million of them are paid advertisers, a 50 percent increase in just the past year. Ben Tracy reports.