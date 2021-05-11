Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Wired" reports on Facebook's internal struggles

A new report looks into problems Facebook is struggling to address, including the impact social media and fake news are having on society. CBS News contributor and "Wired" editor-in-chief Nick Thompson joins CBSN with what the report found.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.