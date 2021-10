Facebook whistleblower testifies on Capitol Hill Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the Senate subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety, and data security on Tuesday. CBS News’ Skyler Henry reports on the hearing. Then, Techonomy Founder and Editor in Chief and author of “The Facebook Effect: The Inside Story of the Company that is Connecting the World” David Kirkpatrick joins CBSN to discuss the takeaways.