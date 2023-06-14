Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on book, "The Power of One," and impacts of social media Frances Haugen blew the whistle on Facebook in 2021, releasing thousands of pages of company research and exposing the potential negative impacts of the platform. In her new memoir, "The Power of One," she details her journey to blowing the whistle and calls for transparency and accountability in social media. Haugen joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about her journey and how social media is impacting youth.